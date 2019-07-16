WISNER — Services for MaryAnn Jindra, 79, Pilger, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue an hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
She died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
1939-2019
MaryAnn (O’Gorman) Jindra was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in Norfolk, to Patrick J. and Mary L. (McFarlane) O’Gorman. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School, graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1957 and attended Norfolk Junior College. She worked at Mary’s Cafe in Norfolk prior to her marriage.
On May 23, 1964, she was united in marriage to Milo Jindra in Norfolk. The couple lived and raised their family on a farm south of Pilger.
MaryAnn enjoyed gardening, tending to her flowers, reading and going on walks.
Survivors include her children, Joe and Rhonda Jindra of Pilger; Theresa and Brad Brockemeier of Wisner (daughter Carrie and Marcus Laible of Lincoln; Kevin and Wendy Jindra of Pilger (family Kristin and Zac Moeller, Westin Jindra, Karrin Jindra, and Karissa Jindra, all of Pilger); Ryan and Christine Jindra of Crete (children Mitchell Jindra and Katelyn Jindra of Crete; Jeremy and Barbara Jindra of Pilger; Mary and Matt Millard of Blair (children William Millard and Harrison Millard of Blair); and brothers Patrick and Fran O’Gorman of Norfolk, Terrance and Mary Lou O’Gorman of Dakota Dunes, S.D.
MaryAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Patrick O’Gorman and Mary Scoboda; her spouse, Milo Jindra; her brothers, Jim O’Gorman, Dan O’Gorman and Tim O’Gorman; and sister Kathleen O’Gorman.
A luncheon will follow the burial at the Cooper Family Community Center in Pilger.