WISNER — Services for MaryAnn Jindra, 79, Pilger, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner.
She died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
HARTINGTON — Services for Joan Burney, 90, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loraine Feilmeier, 88, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Lynn A. Choat, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.
NORFOLK — A celebration of life for August G. Volk, 76, Plainview, will be 5-9 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk.
BLOOMFIELD — Memorial services for Norma Koertje, 88, Bloomfield, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison. She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
CROFTON — Services for Virginia F. “Virgie” Lange, 91, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loraine Feilmeier, 88, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.