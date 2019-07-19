NORFOLK — Services for Martha Beck, 86, Spruce, Mich., are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Martha Beck, 86, Spruce, Mich., are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Iver L. Nore, 95, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Lonny R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Paul F. Seger, 80, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Elsie M. Good (nee Dangberg), 96, Sun City West, Ariz., went to be with her Lord on July 5, 2019.
PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
ATKINSON — Services for Melvin Pospisil, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.