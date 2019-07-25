You are the owner of this article.
Marlin Wurdinger

RANDOLPH — Services for Marlin “Marley” Wurdinger, 84, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Jane Frances de Chantel Catholic Church in Randolph. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Randolph with military rites.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Randolph with the family present. There will be a 7 p.m. vigil.

He died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

1935-2019

Marlin John Wurdinger was born May 6, 1935, on a farm near Belden to John and Josephine (Pflanz) Wurdinger. He attended country school, Randolph High School and graduated from St. Frances High School in Randolph in 1954. He worked for Paul Wattier’s Grocery Store during his high school years.

Marley served in the U.S. Army in Korea and Japan from 1955 to 1957. While in advanced infantry training at Fort Sheridan, Ill., he was named to the All Army Team for the Company Fast Ball Softball Team. In October 1955, he spent 13 months in Korea, 13 miles from 38th Parallel by DMZ Line.

He worked at Meiers Hilltop Station and Café from 1958 to 1959 near Randolph, owned and operated Marley’s Standard Station from 1960 to 1998, building a new station in 1967, complete with car wash, the Randolph Golf Course and the custodial department at Connell Hall and Hahn Administration at Wayne State College until his retirement in 2014.

Marley married Irene Bauer Martindale on April 29, 1977, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel. He enjoyed bowling for 41 years, golfing and playing shortstop for the Randolph town team 14 years.

Marley was a volunteer head coach for the high school and junior varsity basketball teams for the Blue Jays at St. Frances Catholic School from 1957 to 1964, with a record of 109-47. During that time their team captured two conferences, two conference tournaments and one year were runners up in the Cedar County tournament. He always said what really good kids he coached.

Marley was a member of St. Frances Catholic Church and a charter member of Randolph Community Golf Course. He was a diehard Red Sox Fan and Nebraska Husker donor and ticket holder for 49 years.

Marley is survived by his brother, Eldon Wurdinger of Columbus; a sister-in-law, Diane Wurdinger of Wayne; step grandchildren Ryan (Nikki) Martindale, Kirt Cunningham (Janeen Dickes), Todd (Karla) Cunningham and Scott (Melinda) Cunningham; nieces; nephews; and his special lady, Sally Lubberstedt of Laurel.

Marley was preceded in death by his parents; spouse Irene in 1997; infant brother Duane; brothers Clarence, Richard and Darrell (Darlene); a sister, Luella (Ding) Carmen; sister-in-law Lori Wurdinger; stepchildren Sharolyn (Donald) Cunningham and William “Bill” Martindale; and step-grandson Shawn Martindale.

Memorials may be directed in care of the Wurdinger family for later designation.

