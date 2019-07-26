You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Marlene Bowling

Marlene Bowling

PIERCE — Services for Marlene K. Bowling, 76, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

She died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

1943-2019

Born June 18, 1943, in rural Knox County, Marlene Kay Bowling was the daughter of Walter and Hilda (Kumm) Buhrman. She was baptized at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa and confirmed on April 14, 1957, at Zion Lutheran Church in Plainview.

She attended Creighton Public Schools and graduated from Creighton High School in 1961. She then graduated from Lincoln School of Commerce with a degree in secretarial and business.

She married Phillip H. Bowling Jr. on June 1, 1962, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. Their first date with each other had been a blind date that took off from there.

After marriage, they lived in Lincoln and then farmed in rural Knox County. The family moved to Foster in 1972 and later on moved to Pierce.

Marlene worked as a dispatcher and office manager for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office for 26 years before retiring in 2010. She was known as “The Boss.”

Marlene enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, gardening, listening to country music, dancing and spending time with her family. She has been a resident of the Plainview Manor the last five years.

Survivors include a daughter, Kim Gardner of Pierce and dear friend LeeRoy Lauridsen of O’Neill; a son David and spouse Danell Bowling of Canistota, S.D.; three grandchildren, Travis (Sara) Gardner, Megan (Bryce) Olsen and Grace Bowling; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Dale Buhrman of Creighton; and three sisters, Janice (Dellis) Pittack of Plainview, Diane (Harold) Gerdes of Memphis and Betty (Butch) Babcock of Winsted, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Hilda; her spouse, Phillip, who died June 21, 2014; and a son-in-law, Randy Gardner.

Organist will be Dottie Ahlers. Congregational hymns will be “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” recorded hymn “Amazing Grace, My Chains are Gone” and “On Eagle’s Wings.”

Casketbearers will be David Bowling, Travis Gardner, LeeRoy Lauridsen, Rick Eberhardt, Wayne Hansen, Bill Bonta, Joey Burke and Joseph Burke.

Tags

In other news

Berle Higgins

PIERCE — Services for Berle L. Higgins, 89, Newton, Kan., formerly of Pierce, will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Donald Dawson

ALBION — Services for Donald R. Dawson, 81, Albion, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Levander Funeral Home in Albion. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be at Bonanza Akron Cemetery rural Albion.

Virginia Carr

CHAMBERS — Services for Virginia Carr, 92, Chambers, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 27, at Bethany Presbyterian Church in rural Chambers. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at the Des Moines Masonic Cemetery in Des Moines.

Diane Frerichs

COLERIDGE — Services for Diane L. Frerichs, 74, Coleridge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Coleridge. The Rev. Russ Lambert will officiate. Burial will be in Lawn Ridge Cemetery in Coleridge.

Dean McConnell

NORFOLK — Services for Virgil D. “Dean” McConnell, 94, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Nancy Rodekohr

Nancy Anne Westerman Rodekohr passed away Monday, July 23, 2019, at Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family.

Donald Anding

ALBION — Services for Donald L. Anding, 76, Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Immanuel-Zion Lutheran Church South Branch in rural Albion. The Rev. Becky Beckmann and Kurt Kinney will officiate. Burial will be in South Branch Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by…

Carol Jo Haiar

Carol Jo Haiar

OMAHA — Services for Carol Jo Haiar, 83, Omaha, formerly of Humphrey, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church in Omaha. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.

David Arthur

David Arthur

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for David A. Arthur, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Yankee Hill Country Club in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing