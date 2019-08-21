Marianne Kittelson

You are the owner of this article.
ELGIN — Services for Marianne L. “Ann” Kittelson, 88, Elgin, will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Huffman-Levander Funeral Home in Elgin. The Rev. Mary Avidano will officiate. Burial will be in West Cedar Valley Cemetery in Elgin.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

She died Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.

1930-2019

Marianne LaVonne “Ann” Kittelson, daughter of Edward and Minnie (McHenry) Wlaschin was born in Albion on Aug. 30, 1930. She attended school at Albion Public School and graduated in 1948.

Ann was united in marriage to Richard Kittelson at Auburn, Calif., in 1949. While Richard was in the U.S. Navy, they lived in Oxnard, Calif., where Ann worked as a telephone operator. Following his discharge, they moved to Meadow Vista, Calif., then returned to the family farm north of Petersburg. They then moved to Elgin, where Ann has worked as a clerk at the Elgin Drug Store for 42 years.

Ann was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elgin. She loved gardening and caring for her yard. Ann also enjoyed crafts such as cross-stitch, crochet and needlepoint.

Ann is survived by three children, Diane (Robert) Williamson of Cool, Calif., Joseph Kittelson of Elgin and Richard “Jim” (Ina) Kittelson of Elgin; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Nicole Williamson of Louisville, Colo.; Ryan (Casee) Kittelson and Camry, Myles and Bentley of Neligh; Jesse (Melissa) Kittelson and Jonathan and Tristan of Norfolk; Anthony Kittelson of Cedar Rapids; Teri (Anthony) Garcia and Adelina, Leonardo, and Caspian of Norfolk; Jennifer (Kevin) Patras and Brayden and Harper of Tilden; and a nephew, Rich (Kathy) Scholl and children Adam, Ann, and Tami of Lincoln.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Richard; a grandson, Christopher Kittelson; and a sister, Eleanor Scholl.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.huffmanlevander.com.

