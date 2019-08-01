Marian Hofmann

NORFOLK — Services for Marian L. Hofmann, 84, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Marian L. Hofmann, 84, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Edna L. Herbolsheimer, 103, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
WAYNE — Services for Carol Rempfer, 82, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
CROFTON — Services for Norbert F. Guenther, 84, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
OAKDALE — Services for Karon (Brown) Cornett, 75, St. Libory, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Wayne Clifford Webb, 62, Plainview, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Wayne C. Webb, 62, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
STUART — Services for LuVern Olberding, 91, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Jason D. Coffin, 18, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.