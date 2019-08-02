Marian Hofmann

NORFOLK — A private memorial service for Marian L. Hofmann, 84, Norfolk, will be at a later date.
She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
At her request, her body has been donated to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
1934-2019
Marian Louise was born Oct. 22, 1934, in Norfolk, to her parents, George and Laura (Mecke) Hofmann. She was baptized Nov. 11, 1934, and confirmed March 21, 1948, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Marian graduated from Norfolk Senior High School in 1952.
She is survived by her children, Dawn Ladehoff of North Bend and John Meierhenry of Oregon; seven grandchildren; a brother, Vernon (Gaynel) Hofmann of Norfolk; her sisters, Delores Freudenburg and DeLene Freudenburg of Madison; and many nieces and nephews.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Lori Ann; and brothers-in-law Ervin and Harlan Freudenburg.
