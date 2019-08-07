You are the owner of this article.
ALOYS — Services for Marcella Praest, 92, rural Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at Aloys. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point with a 7 p.m. vigil and will continue on Saturday an hour prior to the service at the church.

She died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at her home in rural Dodge.

1926-2019

Marcella Margarita (Batenhorst) Praest was born Sept. 27, 1926 ,to Joe and Anna (Dirkschneider) Batenhorst. She was baptized and confirmed at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. She attended a rural school near Beemer.

On Oct. 10, 1951, she married Henry G. Praest at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Together, they farmed north of Dodge.

Marcella spent most of her life on the farm and never sat still for a moment. At 90 years old, she was still raising chickens, checking cows, gardening and ensuring her farm cats were well-fed. She even hosted Christmas with her family this past year.

Marcella loved playing cards and cooking. No one ever left her house hungry. She was always sneaking treats to her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren no matter what time of day it was or how close it was to their next meal.

In her spare time, she enjoyed her favorite TV shows and radio programs.

Marcella was a member of St. Aloysius Church and a devout Catholic. She prayed the rosary every day and was a member of the Ladies Guild and Christian Mothers.

Marcella is survived by her sons, Jimmy (Carol) Praest of Dodge, Gene (Denise) Praest of West Point and Gerald Praest of Dodge; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Tina Werner of Norfolk, Steven (Tanya) Praest of Sacramento and family, Amanda, Brittni, Berlin and Antonio, Tony Praest of Dodge, Robert (Ashley) Praest of Beemer and children Vanessa, Preston, Emmet and Hannah; a brother, Winfred Batenhorst of Beemer; a sister-in-law, Marie Middlestead of Mokena, Ill., and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Henry G. Praest in 1970; her parents; and her siblings, Verna Reiman, Valen Batenhorst, Ethel Ruskamp, Joe Jr. Batenhorst and Richard Batenhorst.

A luncheon at the Guardian Angels’ cafeteria in West Point will follow the burial.

