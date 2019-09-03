VERDIGRE — Services for Marcella Kovanda, 94, Verdigre, were Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Verdigre. Burial was in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre.
She died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Alpine Village in Verdigre.
1924-2019
Marcella, daughter of Henry and Marion (Hrbek) Ruzicka, was born Oct. 13, 1924, on the family farm near Pischelville. Marc had three younger siblings: Violet, Glen and Clifford.
On Aug. 19, 1946, she married Frank Kovanda. In 1953, they purchased the farm northwest of Verdigre, where they lived and farmed until retirement. In 1977, they moved to Verdigre into a home that they had spent three years building in their spare time.
Besides helping on the farm, Marc operated the Verdigre Livestock Market Café for 18 years, from 1969 through 1987.
After retiring, Marc and Frank traveled and visited all 50 states and Europe. They even drove to Alaska twice. They celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in 2005. Frank passed away on Nov. 19, 2005, at the age of 90.
Marc’s passion was working on family trees — namely the Ruzicka, Hrbek, Kovanda and Vesely families.
She was a charter and current member of the Helping Hand Club, which organized in 1954. She joined the American Legion Auxiliary in 2006 and had been active in area activities.
Marc also worked in the office of Verdigre Auto Sales for 26 years, from 1990 until August 2016, when her health required her to move from her home to the Alpine Village Nursing Home in Verdigre, where she lived until her death.
She was laid to rest in the Pischelville Cemetery, just a few hundred yards south of where she was born and raised.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Frank; two sons, Kenneth and Raymond; her parents, Henry and Marion Ruzicka; a brother, Glen Ruzicka; and a sister, Violet Jaros Meyer.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Lisa Kovanda of Nelson; a granddaughter, Marissa and spouse Justin Petsch of Red Cloud; and a brother, Clifford (Nancy) Ruzicka of Lakeport, Calif.
Cards can reach her son, Dale Kovanda, at P.O. Box 147, Nelson, NE 68961.