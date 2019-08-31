Marcella Blaschke

FORDYCE — Services for Marcella C. “Sally” Blaschke, 94, of Fordyce will be on 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will begin an hour before services at the church Friday. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is in charge of arrangements.
She died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Avera Majestic Bluffs Hospice House in Yankton.