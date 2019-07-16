Lynn Choat

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Lynn A. Choat, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Brian Ketelsen will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Levander Funeral Home in Albion.
He died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Albion.
1939-2019
Lynn A. Choat, son of Clarence and Eleanor (Nelson) Choat, was born Feb. 18, 1939, at St. Edward. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, attended elementary school at the rural District 5 Dogtown school and graduated from Albion High School in 1957.
On Dec. 29, 1960, Lynn married Mildred Svitak at St. John’s Catholic Church in Howells. Lynn and Mildred made their home on the farm near St. Edward, where Lynn farmed and cared for livestock, and they raised five children: Daniel, Darrel, Diane, Dean and Dallas.
Lynn was a member of and served on the church council of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids and was a member of the Plum Center District 9 school board for 32 years, serving terms as both president and treasurer.
Lynn enjoyed tinkering with his Hudson cars and John Deere tractors. He loved square dancing and ballroom dancing with Mildred, visits from his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending his grandchildren’s events. Lynn was a loving spouse, father of five, grandfather to 23, great-grandfather to five great-granddaughters and will be dearly missed by all.
He is survived by his spouse, Mildred of St. Edward; five children, Daniel (Teri) Choat of St. Edward, Darrel Choat of Springfield, Va., Diane (Kevin) Bolin of Eagle, Dean (Sally Jo) Choat of Plainview and Dallas (Krista) Choat of Albion; 23 grandchildren: Adina Choat, Bartholomew Choat, Caleb Choat, Delilah (Choat) Potter, Evey Choat, Fina Choat, Jeremiah Bolin, Marie (Bolin) Waldrop, Micah Bolin, Noah Bolin, Jonah Bolin, Elijah Bolin, Jennifer (Choat) Molt, Brian Choat, Nathan Choat, Austin Choat, Colton Choat, Reagan Choat, Josie Choat, Bailey Choat, Dylan Choat, Dayton Choat and Kailyn Choat; five great-granddaughters: Aidan Choat, Alayna Potter, Allison Molt, Olivia Molt and Julia Molt; two brothers, Duane (Ardy) Choat of St. Edward and Alan (Judy) Choat of Albion; a sister-in-law, Shirley Choat of St. Edward; along with many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eleanor; his stepmother, Lilian; and his brother, Gary Choat.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Edward Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Albion Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
