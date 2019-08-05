Lyle Mitteis

CLEARWATER — Services for Lyle F. Mitteis, 99, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Revs. James Kramper and John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by Clearwater American Legion Post 267, Sons of the Legion and the Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
He died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Snider Memorial Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.