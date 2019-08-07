Lorraine Reeves

ELKHORN — Services for Lorraine L. Reeves, 94, Elkhorn, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
She died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
———
Survivors include a son, Brad (Samlee) Reeves of Elkhorn; a daughter, Judy Stava of Sutton; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sisters, Twila Miller of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and Debbie Gibson-Rozmajzl-Peterson of Omaha.
Memorials can be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association or VNA Hospice. Condolences can be left at www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com.