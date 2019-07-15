HARTINGTON — Services for Loraine Feilmeier, 88, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday with a 7 p.m. vigil at the church. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.
She died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.