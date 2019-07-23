Lonny Miller

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Lonny R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at LifePoint Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Glen Wapelhorst will officiate. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.
He died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1938-2019
Lonny was born Sept. 7, 1938, to Floyd and Garnet (Maulding) Miller at Clearwater. He grew up on the family farm, attended country school and graduated from Clearwater High School in 1956.
On May 21, 1958, he married Maryetta Petersen in O’Neill. They lived in California for 10 years, where Lonny learned the masonry trade. In 1969, they moved to Norfolk, where Lonny was a masonry contractor for 50 years.
Lonny liked fishing and deep-sea fishing, motorcycle riding, boating, water skiing, playing horseshoes and pool, watching the Huskers, spending time at their cabin and especially spending time with family.
Lonny is survived by his spouse; their two children, Vicki (Gary) Shald of Norfolk and Greg Miller of Norfolk; three grandchildren, Carmel (Donny) Neesen of Dayton, Ohio, Jared (Julie ) Shald of Lincoln and Lydia (Andrew) Pfeifer of Denver; a great-grandson, Anthony Neesen of Dayton; a sister, Barbara (Burl) McConnell of Republic, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerry; two brothers-in-law, Allen and Elwood Petersen; and a sister-in-law, Tamzan Forslund.
