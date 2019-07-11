Lois Johnson

CREIGHTON — Services for Lois E. Johnson, 94, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church in Creighton.
Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
1925-2019
Lois died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
Lois Emily (Stokes) Johnson was born on the Alton family homestead southwest of Creighton on Jan. 7, 1925, to Ray and Myrtle (Alton) Stokes. She was the seventh child of the Stokes family of eight. Lois attended country school and graduated from Creighton High School in 1942. She taught school at Gravel Hill District 66 for several years.
On Nov. 19, 1944, she married Donald Kragh Johnson at the Creighton United Methodist Church. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage. They were blessed with four children: Sandra, Susan, Sharon and Kragh. They farmed in the Brunswick area and later lived in Armour and Freeman, S.D., Plainview and Creighton, retiring to Creighton in 1995.
Lois was employed at the Creighton and Plainview hospitals and care centers as a nurse aide for many years, as well as worked at Melvin’s Gift and Appliance Store in Plainview.
Lois was a member of the Creighton Veterans of Foreign Wars and Brunswick American Legion Auxiliaries. She was a member of Chapter EJ, PEO, the Brunswick Help You Club and the Creighton All Around Birthday Club. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She also served on the Keep Creighton Beautiful board. Lois enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting and most of all her family.
Lois is survived by her children: Dr. Sandra Johnson of Holbrook, Ariz., Susan (Bill) Foster of Sunnyvale, Calif., Sharon (Bert) Sass of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kragh (Shirley) Johnson of Prague; her grandchildren, Angela Foster (Scotty) Storey of San Jose, Calif., Brian Foster (Christina Borsum) of Emerald Hills, Calif., Christopher Sass (Nicole Dragisics) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Louis and Abbygail Johnson of Prague; and her two great-grandchildren, Alastair and Spencer Storey of San Jose. She also is survived by her sister, Laurine Bartling of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Jean Stokes of Creighton and Marjorie Stokes of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald; her parents; her brothers, Leland, Dale and spouse Thelma, Bill Stokes and infant brother Gordon; her sisters, Marjorie Way and her spouse, Don, Ruth Klippel and spouse Joe; and nephews, Douglas Way and Roger Johnson.
Pastor Milana Joseph will give the message at the service.