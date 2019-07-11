Lois Johnson

You are the owner of this article.
CREIGHTON — Services for Lois E. Johnson, 94, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.

Visitation will be 4-6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church in Creighton.

Ashburn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

1925-2019

Lois died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.

Lois Emily (Stokes) Johnson was born on the Alton family homestead southwest of Creighton on Jan. 7, 1925, to Ray and Myrtle (Alton) Stokes. She was the seventh child of the Stokes family of eight. Lois attended country school and graduated from Creighton High School in 1942. She taught school at Gravel Hill District 66 for several years.

On Nov. 19, 1944, she married Donald Kragh Johnson at the Creighton United Methodist Church. They enjoyed 52 years of marriage. They were blessed with four children: Sandra, Susan, Sharon and Kragh. They farmed in the Brunswick area and later lived in Armour and Freeman, S.D., Plainview and Creighton, retiring to Creighton in 1995.

Lois was employed at the Creighton and Plainview hospitals and care centers as a nurse aide for many years, as well as worked at Melvin’s Gift and Appliance Store in Plainview.

Lois was a member of the Creighton Veterans of Foreign Wars and Brunswick American Legion Auxiliaries. She was a member of Chapter EJ, PEO, the Brunswick Help You Club and the Creighton All Around Birthday Club. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. She also served on the Keep Creighton Beautiful board. Lois enjoyed cooking, gardening, quilting and most of all her family.

Lois is survived by her children: Dr. Sandra Johnson of Holbrook, Ariz., Susan (Bill) Foster of Sunnyvale, Calif., Sharon (Bert) Sass of Phoenix, Ariz., and Kragh (Shirley) Johnson of Prague; her grandchildren, Angela Foster (Scotty) Storey of San Jose, Calif., Brian Foster (Christina Borsum) of Emerald Hills, Calif., Christopher Sass (Nicole Dragisics) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Louis and Abbygail Johnson of Prague; and her two great-grandchildren, Alastair and Spencer Storey of San Jose. She also is survived by her sister, Laurine Bartling of Lincoln; sisters-in-law Jean Stokes of Creighton and Marjorie Stokes of Bloomfield; and many nieces and nephews.

Lois was preceded in death by her spouse, Donald; her parents; her brothers, Leland, Dale and spouse Thelma, Bill Stokes and infant brother Gordon; her sisters, Marjorie Way and her spouse, Don, Ruth Klippel and spouse Joe; and nephews, Douglas Way and Roger Johnson.

Pastor Milana Joseph will give the message at the service.

Sarah Clay

SPRINGVIEW — Services for Sarah E. Clay, 92, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at the United Methodist Church in Springview. Burial will follow in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.

Dennis Koch

FORDYCE — Services for Dennis R. Koch, 67, Fordyce, will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 15, at St. John the Baptist Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.

Keary Belville

Keary Belville

VALENTINE — Memorial services for Dr. Keary L. Belville, 67, Longmont, Colo., will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 3, at Sandoz’ Chapel of the Pines in Valentine. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Arlene Young-Bergt

Arlene Young-Bergt

WISNER — Services for Arlene Young-Bergt, 91, Wisner, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.

Dorian Widhelm

Dorian Widhelm

NORFOLK — Services for Dorian D. “Woody” Widhelm, 88, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the Nebraska National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post …

Dorian Widhelm

NORFOLK — Services for Dorian D. Widhelm, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

August Volk

OSMOND — Services for August G. Volk, 76, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Stanley Sharpback

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Stanley Sharpback, 79, Bloomfield, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

