Len Fuhrer

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Len L. Fuhrer, 61, of Norfolk will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
He died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at his residence in rural Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1957-2019
Len L. Fuhrer was born Sept. 23, 1957, at Lynch, the son of Lyle and Esther (Newmiller) Fuhrer. He graduated from Naper High School. He worked for Paulsen’s Construction in Cozad from 1998 to 2014.
Len was a very hard worker who loved doing anything outside and was always fixing something.
Survivors include his siblings, Wes (Teri) Fuhrer of Lincoln, Keith (Vicki) Fuhrer of Lincoln, Dwight (Linda) Fuhrer of Lincoln, Deann Nielsen of Sioux Falls, S.D., Lee Fuhrer of Lincoln, Bonnie (Tim) Whitley of Naper, Clark Fuhrer of Naper; a daughter, Sherry Fuhrer of Lincoln; a daughter, RoseAnn Wheeler of Norfolk; eight grandchildren: Nevaeh, Jesse, Jace, James, Sierra, LileeAnna, Miah and Mariah, all of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Suzie Fuhrer, and his parents, Lyle and Esther.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.