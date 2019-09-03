Leland Curry

You are the owner of this article.
NORFOLK — Services for Leland “Tom” Curry, 89, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service.

He died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Heritage Care Center in Fairbury.

1930-2019

Tom was born July 4, 1930, to Leland and Tracy (DeJong) Curry in South Sioux City. He attended school in South Sioux City. Tom entered the U.S. Army, and after his honorable discharge, he drove truck for several years.

Tom married Dixie Reikofski on March 6, 1955, in Stanton. They made their home in Omaha for many years. Tom worked for the city of Omaha in the vehicle impound lot and then for the park department for many years, retiring in 1990.

Tom loved NASCAR and owned a sprint car, rode motorcycles and loved dogs.

Tom is survived by his spouse, Dixie of Fairbury; a son, Larry (Mary Lou) Curry of Diller; two granddaughters, Kathy (Randy) Scott and Angela (Tim) Kruse; two sisters, Clara Detrick and Ruth Checin; and several half-brothers and half-sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; two sisters; and two great-grandchildren in infancy.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

