Kenneth Fling

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Fling, 80, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
He died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Fling, 80, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
He died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in the Sandhills Care Center in Ainsworth.
O’NEILL — Services for Beverly Galloway, 70, Lynch, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Burial will be a 3 p.m. Mountain Time (4 p.m. Central Time) at the Cody Cemetery in Cody.
INMAN — Private graveside services for Adeline Dohnal, 92, Inman, will be at a later date in the Inman Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Kenneth L. “Kenny” Fling, 80, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home of Ainsworth.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard G. Kester, 82, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Dwane Hintz, 81, Stanton, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
ELKHORN — Services for Lorraine L. Reeves, 94, Elkhorn, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Reichmuth Funeral Home in Elkhorn. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Elkhorn.
WAYNE — Services for Carol Rempfer, 82, Winside will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Winside. Burial will be in Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
ALOYS — Services for Marcella Praest, 92, rural Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church at Aloys. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Willard Mlady, 87, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with burial in Pischelville Cemetery in rural Verdigre. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 223, American Legion …
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.