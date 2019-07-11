VALENTINE — Memorial services for Dr. Keary L. Belville, 67, Longmont, Colo., will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 3, at Sandoz’ Chapel of the Pines in Valentine. Burial will be in Mount Hope Cemetery in Valentine.
1951-2019
Dr. Keary Lee Belville passed away unexpectedly on June 28, 2019.
Keary was born in Valentine on Aug. 6, 1951, the eldest child of Dewey Belville and Eileen (Ramm) Belville. He graduated from Norfolk Catholic High School in 1969. He was an accomplished wrestler in junior high and high school.
Keary was a natural with horses. In the 1970s, he traveled all over the United States as a thoroughbred horse trainer. During this time period, Keary was an avid runner in Colorado.
Keary attended Colorado State University, receiving his bachelor of arts in social work in 1978. In May 1984, he received his doctorate of chiropractic from Texas Chiropractic College.
Keary devoted his professional life to practicing alternative and homeopathic medicine in Texas, California and Colorado. Dr. Keary Belville was considered to be an exceptional practitioner and was greatly respected by his colleagues and patients.
Keary’s great loves were his children and grandchildren, hiking in the Colorado Rockies, gardening, playing bass guitar and walking his dog, Avila. He enjoyed cooking and was a gourmet chef. Keary had many great qualities, especially his deep spirituality and his profound gift of healing. His great compassion for people and animals was evident throughout his life.
He is survived by his two children from his 20-year marriage to Shirley Rizzolo, a daughter, Kendall Arianne Belville, and a son, Ashton Lee Belville; two grandchildren, Kylan Chance and Fynnleigh Vivian; four brothers, Dr. Kevin (Elizabeth) Belville, Dr. Kent (Julie) Belville, Kirk (Tatiana) Belville and Dr. Kaylan (Mei) Belville; three sisters, Kandi Lange, Kyla (Matt) Sprakel and Kathleen Armstrong; and 23 nieces and nephews.
Keary was preceded in death by his parents; as well as an infant sister, Mary Kristine Belville; and a granddaughter, Vivian Nicole Belville.
Keary will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.