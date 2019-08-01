You are the owner of this article.
Karon Cornett

Karon Cornett

OAKDALE — Services for Karon (Brown) Cornett, 75, St. Libory, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.

She died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1943-2019

Karon Marie Cornett, daughter of Wilbur and Ellen (Withee) Brown, was born Dec. 3, 1943, at O’Neill. She graduated from Inman High School.

She was married to Malcom “Gene” Cornett on Nov. 4, 1996, at Central City.

Karon was a member of the Methodist faith and lived in St. Libory. She enjoyed her work of bookkeeping and loved her flowers and her garden.

Karon is survived by her spouse, Gene; a son, Trevor Stewart; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.

In other news

Marian Hofmann

NORFOLK — Services for Marian L. Hofmann, 84, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Edna Herbolsheimer

NORFOLK — Services for Edna L. Herbolsheimer, 103, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be at Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Carol Rempfer

WAYNE — Services for Carol Rempfer, 82, Winside, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Norbert Guenther

CROFTON — Services for Norbert F. Guenther, 84, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Wayne Webb

Wayne Webb

NORFOLK — Wayne Clifford Webb, 62, Plainview, passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Wayne Webb

NORFOLK — Services for Wayne C. Webb, 62, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

LuVern Olberding

STUART — Services for LuVern Olberding, 91, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Jason Coffin

ATKINSON — Services for Jason D. Coffin, 18, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

