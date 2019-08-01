Karon Cornett

OAKDALE — Services for Karon (Brown) Cornett, 75, St. Libory, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the United Methodist Church in Oakdale. John Petersen will officiate with burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
She died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2019
Karon Marie Cornett, daughter of Wilbur and Ellen (Withee) Brown, was born Dec. 3, 1943, at O’Neill. She graduated from Inman High School.
She was married to Malcom “Gene” Cornett on Nov. 4, 1996, at Central City.
Karon was a member of the Methodist faith and lived in St. Libory. She enjoyed her work of bookkeeping and loved her flowers and her garden.
Karon is survived by her spouse, Gene; a son, Trevor Stewart; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.