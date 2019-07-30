Karl Frederick Jr.

WINSIDE — Services for Karl E. Frederick Jr., 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. The Rev. William Engebretsen will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday with a 7 p.m. prayer service at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home and an hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday.
He died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Colonial Manor of Randolph in Randolph.
1942-2019
Karl E. Frederick Jr. was born on Oct. 17, 1942, in Norfolk, to Karl Emanuel and Dorothy (Lieb) Frederick Sr. He was baptized and confirmed at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. He graduated from Norfolk High School in 1960 and attended Norfolk Junior College.
Karl married Mary Shipps on Sept. 16, 1962. To this union, three children were born: Klark, Kim and Kyle.
He married Elaine Reinke on Sept. 20, 2003, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Winside. Karl was a lifetime farmer. He started farming near Norfolk from 1962 to 1963 then moved to rural Pierce County, where he farmed from 1963 to 1973. He then moved to a farm near Winside and resided there until the fall of 2018, when he moved to Norfolk. Karl also established Frederick Trucking with his father and was a lifelong trucker.
Karl was preceded in death by his parents; a brother in infancy and a great-grandson, Hunter.
Karl is survived by his spouse, Elaine of Norfolk; a son, Klark (Brenda) Frederick of Stanton; a daughter, Kim (Dirk) Jaeger of Winside; a son, Kyle (Diane) Frederick of Winside; a stepson, Steve (Shannon) Reinke of Pierce; a stepdaughter, Cindy (Trent) Montgomery of Pierce; his grandchildren, Kayla (Casey) Lange, Kourtney (Ashton) Callies, Josh (Amy) Harmer, Jamie (Harlan) Vogt, Jaret Harmer, Zach Jaeger, Jennifer Jaeger, Cody Frederick, Matthew Frederick and Austin Frederick; his stepgrandchildren, Shae Reinke, Cady Reinke, Kayla Reinke, Tate Reinke, Trever Montgomery, Payton Montgomery and Harper Montgomery; and six great-grandchildren, Ashton Harmer, Braxton and Bentley Lange, MaKenzie, Miles and Macy Vogt.