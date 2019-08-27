Karen Boning

LEIGH — Memorial services for Karen R. Boning, 77, Menomonie, Wis., formerly of Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church with a rosary at 10:10 a.m.
She died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Solomon Hills Adult Family Home in the Township of Lucas, rural Menomonie.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
1941-2019
Karen Rose Boning was born Sept. 23, 1941, near Wynot. She was the second of 10 children born to Gilbert and Marie (Schroeder) Hochstein. Her family later moved to a farm southeast of Hartington. She attended Midway Elementary School and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1959.
For several years, she worked in the office of the Cedar County Judge.
Karen married Alan Boning on Oct. 18, 1969, and made their home northwest of Leigh. After a series of strokes and a serious traumatic brain injury, they moved to Norfolk in 2004.
Karen became a resident of Solomon Hill Estates Adult Family Home near Menomonie in 2010, where she has remained the rest of her life.
Karen is survived by her spouse, Alan; four children, Janice (Jed) Christensen and Brian (Lori) Boning, both of Norfolk, Sondra (Brad) Heywood of Garland and Janelle (James) Fenton of Menomonie; 12 grandchildren; five brothers, Ken (Diane) Hochstein of Eugene, Ore., Rey (Kathy) Hochstein of Waterloo, Marvin (Mickey) Hochstein of Bloomfield, Dennis (Lynn) Hochstein of Omaha and Lyle Hochstein of Scotland, S.D.; three sisters, Kathleen (Robert) Haug of Brookings, S.D., Char (Greg) Gartner of Republican City and Jolene (Dick) Donner of Crofton; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janice Hochstein.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Options for Women Menomonie, P.O. Box 427 Menomonie, WI 54751 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
