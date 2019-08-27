You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Karen Boning

Karen Boning

LEIGH — Memorial services for Karen R. Boning, 77, Menomonie, Wis., formerly of Leigh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Leigh. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery at Creston.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church with a rosary at 10:10 a.m.

She died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Solomon Hills Adult Family Home in the Township of Lucas, rural Menomonie.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.

1941-2019

Karen Rose Boning was born Sept. 23, 1941, near Wynot. She was the second of 10 children born to Gilbert and Marie (Schroeder) Hochstein. Her family later moved to a farm southeast of Hartington. She attended Midway Elementary School and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in 1959.

For several years, she worked in the office of the Cedar County Judge.

Karen married Alan Boning on Oct. 18, 1969, and made their home northwest of Leigh. After a series of strokes and a serious traumatic brain injury, they moved to Norfolk in 2004.

Karen became a resident of Solomon Hill Estates Adult Family Home near Menomonie in 2010, where she has remained the rest of her life.

Karen is survived by her spouse, Alan; four children, Janice (Jed) Christensen and Brian (Lori) Boning, both of Norfolk, Sondra (Brad) Heywood of Garland and Janelle (James) Fenton of Menomonie; 12 grandchildren; five brothers, Ken (Diane) Hochstein of Eugene, Ore., Rey (Kathy) Hochstein of Waterloo, Marvin (Mickey) Hochstein of Bloomfield, Dennis (Lynn) Hochstein of Omaha and Lyle Hochstein of Scotland, S.D.; three sisters, Kathleen (Robert) Haug of Brookings, S.D., Char (Greg) Gartner of Republican City and Jolene (Dick) Donner of Crofton; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janice Hochstein.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Options for Women Menomonie, P.O. Box 427 Menomonie, WI 54751 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Jose Osorio

NORFOLK — Services for Jose R. Osorio, 26, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Lavonne Polen

FREMONT — Services for Lavonne P. “Vonnie” Polen, 77, Valley, formerly of Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, in the Bassett Memorial Park Cemetery.

Charles McCall

Charles McCall

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Charles A. McCall, 86, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell. The Rev. Garry Smith will officiate.

James Nelson

NORFOLK — Services for James M. “Jim” Nelson, 76, Plainview, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. He died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Willard Malchow

OMAHA — Private graveside services for Willard A. Malchow, 83, Laurel, will be at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha.

Forrest Martinson

NORFOLK — Services for Forrest M. Martinson, 59, Newman Grove, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Darlene Haschke

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene Haschke, 76, Norfolk, formerly of Humphrey, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.

Allen Long

NORFOLK — Services for Allen R. Long, 77, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard an…

Janice Luttman

Janice Luttman

NORFOLK — Services for Janice M. Luttman, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate with burial in the Osmond City Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns