COLUMBUS — Services for Judy Hughes, 63, of Columbus will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at Connection Christian in Columbus.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Connection Christian.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at her home.
1955-2019
Although cancer shortened her life on earth, nothing could take away the love she cherished daily for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Judy accepted Jesus’ gift of eternal life with Him in December 1983. It was a Kids Crusade invitation that brought Judy and her young sons to learn the eternal message that was life changing.
When she moved to Columbus in 2006, God led her to volunteer positions like the Rescue Mission, sorting donations and serving the needs in the shed.
Judy gave 12 years to serving and being greatly blessed by the fun games and opportunities set before her to help reach youth and teen moms at Youth for Christ. She spent her time organizing, arranging, creating fun games, fundraising, praying for young lives and being a prayer warrior on the support staff. This brought great joy to Judy each and every day.
Judy Lee Hughes was born in Neligh on Oct. 22, 1955. She left this earth on Aug. 6, 2019.
Those to meet in heaven one day are a son, Chris Butts, spouse Sara and his son, Hunter; a son, Jayte Butts, his son, Xavier, and daughter Aletheia; Chris and Jayte’s father, grandpa to those precious grands and also her lifelong friend, Gary Butts; a sister, Diane and Roger Beed and many; a brother, Larry and Marie and many; a sister, Connie and Rick Otto and many; uncles, aunts and many cousins, all of whom are looking forward to the reunion in heaven.
Preceding Judy to heaven were her parents, Dean and Barb Hughes; nephew Steven Beed; uncles Bill Hopkins and William Sprout; aunt Bonnie Hopkins; and a cousin, Lynda Hopkins.
Judy’s family prays that you too will accept the gift from God — His son, Jesus Christ, and rejoice in heaven when you say goodbye to this earth.
Connection Christian is located at 2472 32nd Ave. in Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, you are asked to make any donations to the ministry of reaching our youth at Youth and Families for Christ in Columbus.
Condolences can be sent to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.