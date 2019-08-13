John Bicknell

COLERIDGE — Services for John D. Bicknell, 56, Coleridge, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Coleridge. He died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his residence.
O’NEILL — Services for Duane Sanders, 90, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the First United Methodist Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Brian Loy will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.
Services are pending for Roger D. Berge, 90, formerly of Norfolk. He died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Sequoia Hospital in Redwood City, Calif.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Angela L. Eddy, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Alan C. Choat, 77, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.
COLUMBUS — Services for Dick Gaunt, 83, Columbus, will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints in Columbus. Burial will be in the Friends Cemetery in rural Genoa with military honors by the American Legion Hartman Post 84 Honor Guard.
NORFOLK — Services for Patricia A. “Pat” Pennisi, 72, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin will officiate. Inurnment will be at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Iris L. Sturgis, 98, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. She died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Elden Ohlmann, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Premier Estates of Pierce’s temporary location in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.