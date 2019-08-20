You are the owner of this article.
HUMPHREY — Services for JoAnn Veik, 79, Humphrey, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial will be private.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a 4 p.m. Christian Mothers rosary and a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume an hour prior to services Friday.

She died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the St. Joseph Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Duesman Funeral Chapel of Humphrey is in charge of the arrangements.

1940-2019

JoAnn was born Feb. 2, 1940, in Lindsay to Mathis and Mary (Englebert) Beiermann. She grew up in the Lindsay area and attended Lindsay Holy Family School.

On Oct. 12, 1957, JoAnn was united in marriage to Henry Veik at Lindsay Holy Family Church. To this union, nine children were born. JoAnn was a housewife and mother, but also worked at several other jobs, including bookkeeping, food service, trucking and restaurant management. She was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and a member of the Christian Mothers.

JoAnn is survived by a son, Cecil Veik of Schuyler; a daughter, Diane Gilbertson of Pierce; a son, Daniel Veik of Humphrey; a daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Newton of Pender; a son, Duane Veik of Humphrey; a daughter, Christine (Greg) Brandl of Meadow Grove; a daughter Debra (Mike) Housman of Keaau, Hawaii; a daughter, Carla Veik of Humphrey; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Mathis and Mary Beiermann; her spouse, Henry Veik Jr.; a son, Craig Veik; a grandson, Clayton Parks; two sons-in-law, Bill Gilbertson and Norman Crumb; and two brothers, William Beiermann and Matthew Beiermann.

Condolences may be sent to www.duesmanfc.com.

