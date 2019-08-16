Services for Joan Kocina, 82, Lake Barrington, Ill., formerly of Northeast Nebraska, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Holy Family Catholic Community in Inverness, Ill. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory in Barrington, Ill.
1936-2019
Joan Kocina passed away peacefully with her devoted spouse and family by her side on Aug. 12, 2019, at the age of 82. She was born on Nov. 11, 1936, in Omaha to the late Vaclav and Luella (nee Phalen) Jedlicka.
Joan was a nurse who spent her life helping others. Her last position before she retired was as the director of nursing at Little Sisters of the Poor in Palatine, Ill. She also had the heart to fight injustice. She worked tirelessly running the Nebraska Right to Life movement and the last cause she rallied behind was working with the Voice of the Faithful.
Volunteering was a big part of who Joan was, whether it was being a Girl Scout or Boy Scout troop leader, being president of the altar society, working on political campaigns, helping with the funeral lunches or running a Bible study, she always was willing to step up and lend a hand. Her biggest source of pride was her children and grandchildren. She loved hearing details of their lives and encouraging them to reach for their dreams.
Joan will be deeply missed by her loving spouse of 60 years, Dean, with whom she was united in marriage on Sept. 20, 1958; children Jan (Jill) Kocina, Pamela Kocina-Kerzman, Dru (Wendy) Kocina, Dina (Steve) Blackmore; grandchildren Chayse Kerzman, Jordan (Alaina) Kocina, Trevor Blackmore, Kelsey Kerzman, Justin Blackmore, Taylor Kocina, Ashley Kocina, Zachary Blackmore, Austin Kerzman, George Kocina, Sarah Kocina, Brandon Kocina, Christina Kocina, Madison Blackmore and Lucas Kocina.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Charles and Richard Kocina; grandson Nathan Kerzman; and siblings James (Helen) Jedlicka, Helen (Bill) Burke and Donald Jedlicka.
Holy Family Catholic Community is located at 2515 W. Palatine Road in Inverness.
For online condolences, please visit www.davenportfamily.com.