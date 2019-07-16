You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* HEAT INDEX VALUES...UP TO 109 DUE TO TEMPERATURES IN THE UPPER
90S, AND DEWPOINTS AROUND 70.

* IMPACTS...THE HEAT AND HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT STRESS DURING
OUTDOOR EXERTION OR EXTENDED EXPOSURE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH MEANS THAT A PROLONGED PERIOD OF HOT
TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND
HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN
WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, STAY
IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM, STAY OUT OF THE SUN, AND CHECK UP ON
RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS.

&&

Joan Burney

Joan Burney

Joan Burney

 Courtesy

HARTINGTON — Columnist and motivational speaker Joan Rossiter Burney, 90, Hartington, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Country House in Lincoln.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Private burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Visitation will be on Thursday at the church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will resume on Friday an hour prior to services.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. A celebration of life will be set in Lincoln later this year.

1928-2019

Mother, grandmother, writer, columnist and motivational speaker Joan Rossiter Burney — a woman of great faith, humor and love, friend to everyone who knew her — went gladly home to God on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Country House in Lincoln. She was 90.

Born in Walthill, Oct. 30, 1928, the sixth of Emmett W. and June Rossiter’s seven children, Joan moved when Emmett founded the Bank of Hartington in 1934.

She attended Holy Trinity Schools and on Sept. 13, 1947, married Howard Keith “Kip” Burney. They settled on a cattle farm near Hartington, where they raised six children. Joan became involved in numerous community organizations, including directing the choir at Holy Trinity Church and counseling students at the high school. In her 80s, she retired and moved to Lincoln to live with daughter Juli.

Multi-talented and involved in many things, family always came first for Joan, but she also began her 40-year career as a columnist at the Cedar County News in her mid-30s and returned to college to earn both bachelor’s and master’s degrees. She soon became an author and motivational speaker with a wide audience. She shared faith and laughter while encouraging others that while they could not always control the people or troubles around them, they could control their own reactions and use humor to give themselves a new perspective on events.

Joan was an activist, advocate, friend, mentor and cheerleader for many. Over time, Joan’s talents and contributions were recognized with a number of awards. Among them: 1991 Nebraska Mother of the Year, 1991 National Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc.; 1993 National Federation of Press Women’s National Communicator of Achievement, and 1995 Hartington Community Service Award. In 2015, the Cedar County News honored Joan with a yearly Joan Rossiter Burney Outstanding Communicator Award for a Cedar Catholic High School graduating senior, and she was named to the Marian Andersen Nebraska Women Journalists Hall of Fame.

Joan is survived by six children and their spouses, Robert of Cambria, Calif., Bill of Pismo Beach, Calif., John (LouAnn) of Lincoln, Juli of Lincoln, Tom (Pam) of Norfolk and Chuck (Kathy) of Elkhorn; her grandchildren, Kate, Abbie and Jayme Burney and Marc Abraham Burney-Webb; great-grandson Darien Fuller; plus nieces and nephews; and numerous others who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and June Rossiter; her spouse, Howard Keith Burney; an infant son, David; her brothers, Lawrence and Vincent; and her sisters, Mary, Connie, June and Anne.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Joan Burney Scholarship Fund through the Hartington Community Foundation in Hartington.

Tags

In other news

Darlene Gowery

MASKELL — Memorial services for Darlene I. Gowery, 90, Wynot, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Faith Lutheran Church in Maskell. The Rev. Chad Beckius will officiate. Private burial will be in the Wynot Cemetery.

Willis Reeves

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Willis D. Reeves, 85, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Home for Funerals Chapel at 708 Georgia Ave. in Norfolk.

Inez Baker

WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

Irene Reigle

MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Lynn Choat

Lynn Choat

CEDAR RAPIDS — Services for Lynn A. Choat, 80, St. Edward, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids. The Rev. Brian Ketelsen will officiate with burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

August Volk

August Volk

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for August G. Volk, 76, Plainview, will be 5-9 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Kelly’s Country Club west of Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 16, VFW Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard at 5:30 p.m. at Kelly’s Country Club.

Elizabeth Scholl

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.

MaryAnn Jindra

MaryAnn Jindra

WISNER — Services for MaryAnn Jindra, 79, Pilger, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. Burial will be in the Pilger Cemetery.

Joan Burney

Joan Burney

HARTINGTON — Columnist and motivational speaker Joan Rossiter Burney, 90, Hartington, died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Country House in Lincoln.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing