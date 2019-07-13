HARTINGTON — Services for Joan Burney, 90, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
She died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Country House in Lincoln.
HARTINGTON — Services for Loraine Feilmeier, 88, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
INMAN — Services for Marjorie J. Long, 83, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. Burial will be private.
CROFTON — Services for Virginia “Virgie” Lange, 91, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton. The Rev. Andy Phan will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
HARTINGTON — Services for Lawrence S. Dreesen, 98, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
NORFOLK — Services for Lonny R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 27, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk. Miller died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services of Norfolk.
OSMOND — Services for Harvey A. Kumm, 65, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. The Rev. Glen Emery will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
HUMPHREY — Services for Ronald L. Frauendorfer, 82, Humphrey, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Humphrey. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate with burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cornlea.
