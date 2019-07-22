Jennifer Launer

COLERIDGE — Jennifer L. Launer, 66, Hartington, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge. No local services are being planned at this time. Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.
CROFTON — Services for Christopher Johnson, 32, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. He died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton from injuries sustained in a one-vehicle accident.
ATKINSON — Services for Darrell “Short” Rahder, 88, Atkinson, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Atkinson. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. at Prospect View Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Martha Beck, 86, Spruce, Mich., will be on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Spruce Lutheran Church in Spruce, Mich.
NORFOLK — Services for Martha Beck, 86, Spruce, Mich., are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
ALBION — Services for Iver L. Nore, 95, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion.
ATKINSON — Services for Paul F. Seger, 80, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Lonny R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.