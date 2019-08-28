James Nelson

NORFOLK — Memorial services for James M. “Jim” Nelson, 76, Plainview, will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Norfolk. The Rev. Joan Alexander will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Claire Fryer Post 148 of Plainview and the U.S Air Force Honor Guard.
He died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
1943-2019
James M. “Jim” Nelson, son of Alvin and Genevieve (Hoke) Nelson was born Jan. 10, 1943, in Plainview. He attended country school in rural Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1961.
Jim served in the U.S. Air Force from April 20, 1964, to April 6, 1968.
He married Delores Schneider on May 22, 1965, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. After his honorable discharge from the service, they moved to the family farm south of Plainview. The last few years of farming he also drove the school bus. After selling the farm, Jim went to driving truck. He worked for PJ Trucking, CTC, Peterson and Son and Helena Chemical.
He was a member of the Masons, Eastern Star and Plainview American Legion Claire Fryer Post 148.
Survivors include his spouse, Delores Nelson of Plainview; a son, Keith (Maribeth) Nelson of Plainview and their children, Holli, Heidi, Cameron and Connor; a son, Jerry (Marilyn) Nelson of Crofton, and their children, Jordan (Mariah) Nelson and Morgan Nelson; a daughter, Kimberley (Tyler) Roberts of Omaha; a son, Sheldon (Jenni) Nelson of Plainview; a daughter, Monica (Matt) Goeres of Bennington and their children Genevieve and Lincoln; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Brandon Nelson.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.