BLOOMFIELD — Services for James Huttmann, 76, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial at a later date.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church.
He died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton following a lengthy illness.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
1943-2019
James William Huttmann was born Jan. 23, 1943, to Ruth (Ruedi) and William Huttmann in Bloomfield. He graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1961 and went on to obtain his bachelor’s degree in teaching in industrial arts and math.
Jim married Leslie Lee Lemke, his high school sweetheart and best friend, on June 25, 1965, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.
Jim taught in Mondamin, Iowa, for about six years before moving back to Bloomfield to farm with his father. They raised registered Black Angus cattle and row crops. Jim worked at a variety of part-time positions and then full-time at Kolberg-Pioneer in Yankton for 20 years, from where he retired.
Jim was an avid collector of International toy tractors and coins. He loved going to farm sales and spending time taking his grandkids out for tractor and four-wheeler rides.
Jim leaves his spouse of 54 years, Leslie (Lemke) Huttmann; a daughter, Cheryl and her children, Brittney Carnahan and Lucas Bressington; a son, Steven (Kaye) Huttmann and their daughters, Jameson and Somerset; and Timothy (Theresa) Huttmann and their children, Austin, Grace, Carly and Jack; a great-grandson, Alexander Carnahan, son of Brittney and Noel; brothers-in-law; cousins; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jerome; a daughter, Cherie Lee; and in-laws, Lester and Vivian Lemke.