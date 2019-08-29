WAYNE — Services for Ivy Junck, 97, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.
Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
She died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
1922-2019
Ivy Minnie Junck was born July 7, 1922, in the family farm home southwest of Wayne to Adolph and Anna (Wittler) Hesemann. Ivy was baptized Aug. 20, 1922, at Evangelical Theophilus Church and confirmed June 16, 1935. She received her teaching certificate at Wayne State College then taught country school at District 51 and Wayne Prep.
Ivy married Arnold Junck following World War II on Feb. 1, 1946, at Redeemer Lutheran Church Parsonage in Wayne. In 1954, they transferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Carroll and to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne in 2009.
They farmed in the Carroll community until 1977, semi- retired, moved to the village of Carroll and then to Wayne in 2009.
Ivy belonged to the ladies aid, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Carroll Women’s Club and Happy Workers Birthday Club. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She loved traveling, especially bus tours, square dancing, saddle club, picnics, sight-seeing, gardening, flowers and games, especially Canasta.
Ivy is survived by her children, Kathy (Chuck) Rutenbeck of Wayne, Dennis (Nancy) Junck of Carroll and Jerry (Sharon) Junck of Wayne; 16 grandchildren, including spouses; 31 great-grandchildren, including spouses; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters Eveline Thompson of Wayne and Fern Jones-Jennings of Cape Coral, Fla.; in-laws Doris Claussen of Carroll, Janice (Paul) Brader of Norfolk and Charlie (Lila) Junck of Randolph; and nieces and nephews.
Ivy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Arnold on Aug. 18, 2013; a brother, Howard (Janice) Hesemann; her sisters-in-law, Mildred Sundahl and Viola Junck; and brothers-in-law Gilbert Sundahl, Harold Thompson Sr., Earl Jones, Elmer Jennings, Ernest Junck and Dale Claussen.
Memorials may be directed to the Winside Museum or the Junck Family.