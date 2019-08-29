You are the owner of this article.
Ivy Junck

Ivy Junck

WAYNE — Services for Ivy Junck, 97, Wayne, formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

She died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

1922-2019

Ivy Minnie Junck was born July 7, 1922, in the family farm home southwest of Wayne to Adolph and Anna (Wittler) Hesemann. Ivy was baptized Aug. 20, 1922, at Evangelical Theophilus Church and confirmed June 16, 1935. She received her teaching certificate at Wayne State College then taught country school at District 51 and Wayne Prep.

Ivy married Arnold Junck following World War II on Feb. 1, 1946, at Redeemer Lutheran Church Parsonage in Wayne. In 1954, they transferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Missouri Synod in Carroll and to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne in 2009.

They farmed in the Carroll community until 1977, semi- retired, moved to the village of Carroll and then to Wayne in 2009.

Ivy belonged to the ladies aid, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, Carroll Women’s Club and Happy Workers Birthday Club. She taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. She loved traveling, especially bus tours, square dancing, saddle club, picnics, sight-seeing, gardening, flowers and games, especially Canasta.

Ivy is survived by her children, Kathy (Chuck) Rutenbeck of Wayne, Dennis (Nancy) Junck of Carroll and Jerry (Sharon) Junck of Wayne; 16 grandchildren, including spouses; 31 great-grandchildren, including spouses; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters Eveline Thompson of Wayne and Fern Jones-Jennings of Cape Coral, Fla.; in-laws Doris Claussen of Carroll, Janice (Paul) Brader of Norfolk and Charlie (Lila) Junck of Randolph; and nieces and nephews.

Ivy was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Arnold on Aug. 18, 2013; a brother, Howard (Janice) Hesemann; her sisters-in-law, Mildred Sundahl and Viola Junck; and brothers-in-law Gilbert Sundahl, Harold Thompson Sr., Earl Jones, Elmer Jennings, Ernest Junck and Dale Claussen.

Memorials may be directed to the Winside Museum or the Junck Family.

Visitation with the family will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

She died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

