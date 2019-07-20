ALBION — Services for Iver L. Nore, 95, Albion, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, with the Rev. Mary Frohs officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday the church. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.
He died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion.
Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Albion, or the charity of choice.
1923-2019
Iver Larson Nore, son of Iver Lars and Alma (Nelson) Nore, was born Nov. 12, 1923, at his parents’ home at Bradish, Neb. He was baptized and confirmed at South Branch Lutheran Church, rural Albion.
Iver attended school at District 82 in Boone County, then graduated from Albion High School in 1941. Iver went on to attend Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., before entering the U.S. Army on Jan. 15, 1945. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater in World War II. On Nov. 16, 1946, he was honorably discharged.
On Sept. 25, 1949, Iver was united in marriage to Mary Lou Rojohn at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They made their home on the Nore farm that has been in the family since 1896. Iver farmed until 1985. He also worked for USDA, clerked sales for 1st National Bank and checked farms for the Boone County Assessor.
He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, the American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736, the Boone County Historical Society and the Albion Country Club. Iver served on the District 82 School Board. He also served as American Legion commander, secretary of Zion Lutheran Church Council, secretary and president of the Historical Society and president of the Albion Housing Authority Board.
Iver is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Albion; two sons, Doug (Karen) of Lincoln; John (Lynelle) of Carmel, Ind., daughter Mary Beth Razor of Omaha; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way, Amber Nore and daughter Chloe Nore, Courtney Nore, Hope Nore and children Gage Nore, Arwen French, and Bronwyn Nore; Anthony (Jenny) Razor and children Atticus and Braxton; Kelly (Mark) Palacio; Evan (Becca) Nore and son Owen; and Brennen Nore; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Herman and Edith Rojohn, two sisters: LaVerne (Jerome) Kvam and Rose (Milan) Marie Limbo; brother Robert (Ellen) Nore; and sister-in-law Lois (Leo) Mueller.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.