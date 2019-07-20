You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Iver Nore

Iver Nore

ALBION — Services for Iver L. Nore, 95, Albion, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, with the Rev. Mary Frohs officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday the church. Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of arrangements.

He died on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Boone County Health Center, Albion.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church, Albion, or the charity of choice.

1923-2019

Iver Larson Nore, son of Iver Lars and Alma (Nelson) Nore, was born Nov. 12, 1923, at his parents’ home at Bradish, Neb. He was baptized and confirmed at South Branch Lutheran Church, rural Albion.

Iver attended school at District 82 in Boone County, then graduated from Albion High School in 1941. Iver went on to attend Augustana College in Sioux Falls, S.D., before entering the U.S. Army on Jan. 15, 1945. He served in the Asiatic Pacific Theater in World War II. On Nov. 16, 1946, he was honorably discharged.

On Sept. 25, 1949, Iver was united in marriage to Mary Lou Rojohn at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. They made their home on the Nore farm that has been in the family since 1896. Iver farmed until 1985. He also worked for USDA, clerked sales for 1st National Bank and checked farms for the Boone County Assessor.

He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, the American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736, the Boone County Historical Society and the Albion Country Club. Iver served on the District 82 School Board. He also served as American Legion commander, secretary of Zion Lutheran Church Council, secretary and president of the Historical Society and president of the Albion Housing Authority Board.

Iver is survived by his wife, Mary Lou of Albion; two sons, Doug (Karen) of Lincoln; John (Lynelle) of Carmel, Ind., daughter Mary Beth Razor of Omaha; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-granddaughter on the way, Amber Nore and daughter Chloe Nore, Courtney Nore, Hope Nore and children Gage Nore, Arwen French, and Bronwyn Nore; Anthony (Jenny) Razor and children Atticus and Braxton; Kelly (Mark) Palacio; Evan (Becca) Nore and son Owen; and Brennen Nore; along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, parents-in-law Herman and Edith Rojohn, two sisters: LaVerne (Jerome) Kvam and Rose (Milan) Marie Limbo; brother Robert (Ellen) Nore; and sister-in-law Lois (Leo) Mueller.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Tags

In other news

Iver Nore

Iver Nore

ALBION — Services for Iver L. Nore, 95, Albion, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, with the Rev. Mary Frohs officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion.…

Martha Beck

NORFOLK — Services for Martha Beck, 86, Spruce, Mich., will be on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Spruce Lutheran Church in Spruce, Mich.

Martha Beck

NORFOLK — Services for Martha Beck, 86, Spruce, Mich., are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. She died Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Iver Nore

ALBION — Services for Iver L. Nore, 95, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Mary Frohs will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 162 and VFW Post 736 of Albion.

Paul Seger

Paul Seger

ATKINSON — Services for Paul F. Seger, 80, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Lonny Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Lonny R. Miller, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Lifepoint Church in Norfolk.

Elsie Good

Elsie Good

Elsie M. Good (nee Dangberg), 96, Sun City West, Ariz., went to be with her Lord on July 5, 2019.

Elizabeth Scholl

Elizabeth Scholl

PIERCE — Services for Elizabeth A. Scholl, 89, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Melvin Pospisil

ATKINSON — Services for Melvin Pospisil, 90, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing