Iris Sturgis

Services for Iris L. Sturgis, 98, Norfolk, will be at Wall Cemetery in Denton, Mo., at a later date.

She died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

1921-2019

Iris was born on May 4, 1921, in Denton, Mo., to Ira and Evadna (Daniel) Wall. She had one brother, Daniel Lee R. Wall, all of whom preceded her in death.

In 1944, she married Kenneth Sturgis of Holden, Mo., and after World War II, they made their home in Warrensburg, Mo. They had one son, Daniel K. Sturgis of Norfolk.

Iris is survived by her son and his spouse, Barbara; a granddaughter, Samantha (Steven Reuland) of Denver, Colo.; a great-grandson, Josh D. Reuland of Denver; and a grandson, Kenneth A. Sturgis (spouse Josie Gerrietts) of Des Moines, Iowa.

Iris and her family were dedicated to education and after graduation from Central Missouri State College with a bachelor’s degree in education, she taught in rural schools in western Missouri. She obtained a master’s degree in counseling in 1958 and became the school counselor at Warrensburg Public High School.

Later, she obtained a specialists degree in education and finally a Ph.D. in counseling psychology from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. She taught at the University of Central Missouri and finished her career as director of special education for Holden, Mo., schools. She retired to rural Warrensburg and, following the death of her spouse, moved to Foxwood Village, a retirement community in Raymore, Mo. She moved to Norfolk two years ago to be nearer to her family.

Iris was a true child of the Depression and retained many of the virtues that people of that generation held dear. She was very conservative with money but was very generous to others.

She spent much of her life trying to improve herself and also to improve the situation of those around her, opening the eyes of many students to the possibilities of post high school education even though they initially had no plans to do so.

She encouraged all to explore who they were and to invest in reaching their potential. Iris will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

