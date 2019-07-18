Irene Reigle

MADISON — Services for Irene C. Reigle, 93, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, July 22, at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. The Rev. Donna Goltry will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Madison. Resseguie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Countryside Home in Madison.
1925-2019
Irene lived her entire life in Madison with her last five years as a resident at Countryside Home.
Irene was born Sept. 19, 1925, in Norfolk, to her parents, Thomas and Minnie (Buschmeyer) Conway. She grew up on the family farm southeast of Madison. In 1942, Irene graduated with a class of nine students from Liberty Country High School. She attended Wayne State College for two years and then starting working at the Madison County clerk’s office in 1945. She worked in the county clerk’s office for 35 years.
On June 20, 1948, Irene married Elmer Reigle in Madison. In 1956, Elmer started the Reigle Implement Company, and Irene worked as the bookkeeper. The couple was blessed with two children, Jeanne and Tom.
Irene was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed her friendship with her P.E.O. sisters, and she served as president of her group. Irene loved spending time with her family at her lake house.
She is survived by her children, Jeanne (Dennis) Dickey of Laurel and Tom (Patti) Reigle of Madison; five grandchildren, Mark, Sheana, Katie, Nick and Jonathan; and eight great-grandchildren.
Irene was preceded in death by her spouse; her sisters, Deloras and Phyllis; and a brother, Tom.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.