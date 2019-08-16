WEST POINT — Memorial services for Irene Jeffrey, 91, West Point, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Deb Hammer will officiate. Burial will be in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Winside.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to the service on Monday.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
1928-2019
Bertha Irene (Cramer) Jeffrey was born on March 27, 1928, in Corning, Iowa, to Guy and Edna (Schoonover) Cramer. The family moved to Dixon County, where Irene graduated from Laurel High School.
On Feb. 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to Willard Jeffrey at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. After their marriage, they lived in Laurel. They later moved to Minnesota, Michigan and returned to Dixon County and finally Wayne County in Nebraska, where they were engaged in farming. They later operated Jeff’s Café in Wayne and Beemer before retiring.
Irene enjoyed cooking, quilting, playing the organ and being around people. She loved to garden, tend to her flowers and spend time with her family. She passed the time talking for hours on the phone with family and friends and following what was going on, listening to the police scanner. While at the Wisner Care Center, she enjoyed the many craft projects she worked on.
Survivors include a daughter, Jackie and Bill Bell of Lake Kiowa, Texas, and family Kelly and Bill Bradshaw and son Zach; Jodi and Mark Creighton and family Jessica (August) Gruenwald and daughter Harper, and Mackenzie Creighton; a son, Michael and Ann Jeffrey of Columbus and family Daniel (Megan) Jeffrey and children Mae and Luke, and Lynn Jeffrey; daughter Deb and Dick Broders of Wayne and family Craig Jeffrey; Coleman (Katelynn) Broders and son Creek; a daughter, Mary and Brian Gentrup of Beemer and son Kyle (Katlyn) Gentrup and children Carter and Harper; her sisters, Lola Goldberg of Omaha, Betty Korth of Columbus; brother Jerry and Peggy Cramer of Marshville, Wis.; and a sister-in-law, Barb Gardner of Lincoln. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Willard; a son-in-law, Richard Ditman; and brothers-in-law Verdell Goldberg and Jerry Korth.
A luncheon in the community room at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa will follow services.