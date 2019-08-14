WEST POINT — Services for Irene Jeffrey, 91, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
STANTON — Services for Devon Thelen, 24, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.
O’NEILL — Services for Jeff “Jeffie” Everett, 58, of Inman will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service lead by the Rev. Mike Durre.
OSMOND — Services for Mildred Kruse, 84, of Osmond, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
TILDEN — Services for Betty J. Schiltmeyer, 89, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
WAUSA — Services for Dwain Doerr, 54, of Creighton will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in church cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Services for Glenda Kemp, 79, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Angela L. Eddy, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Brown, 78, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Madison, S.D.
