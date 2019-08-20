LINDSAY — Services for Irene Gasper, 82, Platte Center, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday at the church from 9 a.m. to service time with a 10:30 a.m. rosary.
She died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at the Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove.
Newman Grove Memorial Funeral Home in in charge of arrangements.
1936-2019
Irene Marie (Henry) Gasper was born on Sept. 27, 1936, in Lindsay to Victor and Mary (Ruppert) Henry. Irene attended school at Lindsay Holy Family, graduating with the class of 1954. She was employed with Combined Insurance Co., as an independent realtor and insurance agent. She also owned and operated the Villager Bar and Grill in Lindsay.
In 1955, she was united in marriage to Erwin Gasper at Lindsay Holy Family Church, where she was a member.
Irene enjoyed art, gardening, baking, reading and spending time with the joys of her life: her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Patrick Gasper of Platte Center, Rick Gasper (Catherine) of Mineral, Calif., Greg Gasper (Cindy), Kurt Gasper and Bruce Gasper (Audra), all of Columbus; a daughter, Mary Angela Gasper of Columbus; Robert (Tracy) Gasper of Columbus; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; brother Victor (Cathy) Henry Jr. of Fremont; sisters Peg Whitley of Geneva, Karen (Ron) Slizoski of Newman Grove and Cheryl (Ralph) Hein of David City; plus many nieces and nephews and a host of relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Mary Henry.