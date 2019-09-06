Inez Knievel

Services for Inez L. Knievel, 94, Phoenix, Ariz., will be at noon on Monday, Sept. 9, at Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral in Phoenix. The Rev. John Lankeit will officiate.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home & Cemetery.
1925-2019
She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 3, 2019, at Thunderbird Hospice in Phoenix.
Inez was born in Elgin on July 29, 1925, to Ernest and Fern (Hauser) Arehart.
She was married to Anton (Tony) Knievel on Dec. 28, 1943, at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. They lived in Norfolk until 1968. They then resided in Sedalia, Mo., until they retired in 1980 in Phoenix.
Inez loved her family, traveling, watching Lawrence Welk, EWTN daily Mass and her daily rosary. She was an avid Husker fan and displayed Nebraska Cornhusker on her patio so everyone knew.
Survivors include Judy Knievel of Phoenix, Jim Knievel of Magnolia, Texas, Terry (Bev) Knievel of Phoenix, Antoinette (Larry) Weise of Sedalia; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and her sister, Diane Henry.
She was preceded in death by her spouse of 55 years in 1998; her daughter, Cheryl Callahan in 1997; a son, Daniel in February 2019; her parents; four brothers; and a sister, Gerry Faust.