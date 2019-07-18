WAYNE — Services for Inez Baker, 96, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.
She died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Wakefield Health Care Center.
Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
1923-2019
Inez Anna Louise Baker was born April 5, 1923, at Wayne, to Adolph and Dora (Meierdierks) Baier. She attended school in Wayne County.
Inez married Clyde Baker on Jan. 3, 1946, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wayne. The couple farmed until retiring in 1984. In 1991, they moved to Wayne. Inez was a past resident of The Oaks in Wayne and presently lived at the Wakefield Health Care Center.
Inez is survived by her children, Randy (Barb) Baker of Omaha and Karen McDonald (Roger Hammer) of Wayne; her grandsons, Doug (Sue) Baker of Omaha and David (Melissa) Baker of Evans, Ga.; her granddaughters, Cheri (Stan) Polenske of Waverly and Cristy (Jason) Jorgensen of Wayne; her great-grandchildren, McKayleigh, BrookLynn and RyAnna Polenske, Jaydyn and Jace Jorgensen, and Isabella and Jackson Baker; and a sister, Donna Boeckenhauer of Wakefield.
Inez was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Clyde in 2010; her son-in-law, LaVerle “Curly” McDonald; and her sisters, Edna Staver and Alta Meyer.
Memorials may be directed to Inez’s family for later designation.