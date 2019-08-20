CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Helen Jean Andersen, 88, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in Clearwater.
She died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at Sumner Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Lincoln.
1930-2019
Helen Jean Andersen, daughter of Charles and Helen (Sheely) Kelly, was born Feb. 21, 1930, at Neligh. She graduated from Clearwater Public Schools and attended Wayne State College for two years, getting her teaching certificate.
Jean married Francis Dale Andersen on Oct. 25, 1956, at the Lutheran church in Neligh. They were blessed with four children: Judy, Chris, Lars and Jens. She passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, at Sumner Place in Lincoln, where she had resided for nearly two years.
Jean lived in Clearwater, Creighton and Lincoln and in the states of Missouri and California throughout her lifetime. She was a teacher and special education teacher’s aide for 24 years, worked on the farm and worked at Lundberg Memorial Hospital as the food service supervisor for 10 years.
Jean was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. She was also a member of Volunteer Blind Association and was the recipient of the Sunshine Award for Lancaster County in February 2003.
Jean had a true servant heart and was always lending a helping hand to friends and neighbors and was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by daughter Judy Price of Redding, Calif.; sons Chris Andersen (Jennifer Dumont) of Vining, Minn., and Jens (Jessica) Andersen of Lincoln; grandchildren Aiden (Kaylee) Mares of Redding, Elizabeth Price of Klamath Falls, Ore., Austin and Baylee Andersen of Lincoln and Jimmy (Traci) Price of Carmichael, Calif.; stepgrandchildren Tim (Marsha) Shaffer Andersen and Brandie Shaffer Prince; great-granddaughters Shannan and Phoebe Mares of Redding and Riley and Ranae Price of Carmichael; and a number of stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Francis; parents Charles and Helen Kelly; her birth mother, Lucille Petersen; a brother, Charles (Jack) Kelly; a brother, Leonard Nelson; her son, Lars Andersen; and a granddaughter, Shannan Price.
