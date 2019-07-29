Harold Brunckhorst Sr.

OSMOND — Private graveside services for Harold D. Brunckhorst Sr., 85, Osmond, are being arranged under the direction of Stonacek Memorial Chapel. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 326 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7838 of Osmond. The Rev. Rodgers Chishiba will officiate.
He died Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home in Osmond.
1934-2019
Harold D. Brunckhorst Sr., the son of Robert and Ava (Dewey) Brunckhorst, was born July 25, 1934, in Osmond. He grew up and lived most of his life in Osmond, graduating from Osmond High School in 1953.
He served in the U.S. Army from June 23, 1953, to July 29, 1958. He then enlisted as a U.S. Navy Seaman PFC with the Navy Seabees and served from July 30, 1958, to July 27, 1962.
He married Mitsue Nakaganeku on March 7, 1960, in Okinowa, Japan. After the service, Harold went to work for Cap Theisen Construction.
Harold enjoyed being involved with the color guard and the Legion and VFW activities. He was a member of the United Methodist Church, the American Legion and VFW, all in Osmond.
Survivors include his spouse, Mitsue Brunckhorst of Osmond; a daughter, Cindy (Jim) Baer of Hemmingford; three sons, Gary (Barb) Brunckhorst of Boardman, Ohio, Harold (Linda) Brunckhorst Jr. of Osmond and Kent (Sue) Brunckhorst of Seward; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Aine Agee and Wyona Brunckhorst.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Ava, and two brothers, Cecil and Robert.