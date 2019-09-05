You are the owner of this article.
Services for Hal E. Tesch, 74, Norfolk, formerly of Watertown, S.D., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Watertown. The Revs. Mark Reichert and Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the Helgen Lutheran Cemetery in rural Florence, S.D.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel and prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

He died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at a care center in Norfolk.

1945-2019

Hal was born on June 18, 1945, to Albert and Stella (Cook) Tesch in Watertown. He was a graduate of St. Martin’s Lutheran School and confirmed at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church. He also attended Northwestern Lutheran Academy.

On Oct. 9, 1966, Hal was united in marriage to Barbara Winge in Watertown. The couple farmed and raised dairy for many years. In 1997, the couple moved to Waco, where Hal worked at an ethanol plant.

After retiring in 2016, Hal helped his daughter and son-in-law on their farm, then started his own tree cutting business. He continued to find odd jobs to keep him busy.

Hal loved to work and continued working until the end. He was a friend to all. His greatest joy and pride were his family. Hal was very proud of his seven children and 15 grandchildren. He was willing to share his faith in Jesus with anyone.

Hal is survived by his spouse, Barbara of Norfolk; his children, Boyd Tesch of Watertown, Shannon (Miles) Spreeman of Norfolk, Veronica (Jim) Strand of Bloomer, Wis., Lloyd (Jennifer) Tesch of Anchorage, Alaska, Wiatt (Juliet) Tesch of Yankton, Ryan Tesch of Mankato, Minn., and Estelle (Michael) Vlieger of Mankato; 15 grandchildren; two brothers, Dale (Mary) Tesch of Watertown and Burton (Ronae) Tesch of Hayti, S.D.; and two sisters, Louise (Bill) Pieper of Watertown and Sandy (Hank) Albrecht of DeSmet, S.D.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Stella Tesch, and his brother, Ferdinand “Ferdy” Tesch.

Hal believed in and loved Christian education. Memorials given will be used to help support Lutheran Schools.

Music will be provided by organist Karen Livingston.

Honorary pallbearers will be Hal’s grandchildren: Garth (Paige) Spreeman, Hallie and Hazel Spreeman, Jack, Zeke, Sophie and Eric Strand, Kia Hasson, Bristol and Laramie Tesch, Rebekah, Elliott, Westley and Wendell Vlieger and Tenlie Tesch. Pallbearers will be Hal’s sons and sons-in-law: Boyd Tesch, Lloyd Tesch, Wiatt Tesch, Ryan Tesch, Miles Spreeman, Jim Strand and Michael Vlieger.

The family is requested to gather at the church by 10 a.m. on Saturday for a family prayer service.

Condolences can be left at www.crawfordosthus.com

Tags

Hal Tesch

