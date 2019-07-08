You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Glenn Wolfe

CLEARWATER — Services for Glenn “Buster” Wolfe, 95, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate with burial in the Clearwater Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Clearwater American Legion Post 267.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.

He died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.

1924-2019

Glenn Harold “Buster” Wolfe was born April 4, 1924, to Archie (Mike) and Ruth (Jones) Wolfe. He grew up on the family farm with sisters Norma Jeane and Maedean, and brother Larry. He attended country school until eighth grade and quit to help on the family farm.

In May 1944, Wolfe was drafted into the U.S. Army and received basic training at Camp Roberts in California. In January 1945, he shipped out to Italy, where he served in the 10th Mountain Division. On May 1, he was injured by shrapnel from a mortar shell. Wolfe went to Fort Simmons Hospital in Denver, Colo., to recuperate for nine months before returning to the family farm in rural Clearwater. He received the Purple Heart, Good Conduct and Sharp Shooter Medals.

On June 8, 1947, he was united in marriage to Elsie Lange at Concordia Lutheran Church. They were blessed with eight children, Dale, Gary, Sue, Janet, Mike, Mary, Diane and Cindy. They farmed until 1964, when they moved to Clearwater and went to work at John Deere setting up machinery. He retired in March 1986. He also enjoyed hunting, reading and crossword puzzles.

Buster was a charter member of Clearwater American Legion Post 267 when it was established in 1948. He was presented with a 70-year continuous membership certificate this past year.

Survived by his spouse, Elsie, and children Gary (Janet) Wolfe of Clearwater, Sue Hochstein of Hartington, Janet Allemang of Clearwater, Mike (Sheila) Wolfe of Norfolk, Mary (Terry) Makelin of Freeman, S.D., Diane Price (Will Schaller) of Norfolk, Cindy (Allen) Spangler of Emmet; a daughter-in-law, Carol Wolfe of Neligh; 33 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maedean Peters of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by parents; a son, Dale; a grandson, Patrick; his sons-in-law, Jim Hochstein and Roy Price; a brother, Larry; a sister, Norma Jeane Wilcox; and four brothers and two sisters in infancy.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked of your choice or to the family for their discretion.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

Tags

In other news

Arlene Young-Bergt

WISNER — Services for Arlene Young-Bergt, 91, Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Germaine Berry

TILDEN — Services for Germaine Berry, 97, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Carl Crosley

NIOBRARA — Services for Carl Crosley, 83, Niobrara, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara. He died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Susan Sandvig

CROFTON — Services for Susan B. Sandvig, 73, Crofton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at her residence.

John Dick

SPENCER — John Dick, 92, Lynch, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of arrangements.

Doris Pruss

DODGE — Services for Doris A. Pruss, 86, Dodge, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Dodge. The Revs. Rodney Pruss and Rod Kneifl will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Thomas Tunink

Thomas Tunink

PIERCE —Memorial services for Thomas E. “Tom” Tunink, 73, Elizabeth, Colo., formerly of Pierce, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. The Rev. Tim Forget and Doug Tunink will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce. Milit…

Gerald Stanley

LAUREL — Memorial services for Gerald D. Stanley, 88, Dixon, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate with private burial in the Laurel Cemetery.

Doris Pruss

DODGE — Services for Doris A. Pruss, 86, Dodge, are pending at Minnick Funeral Chapel in Dodge. She died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Parkview Home in Dodge.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns

What You're Missing