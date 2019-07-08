Glenn Wolfe

CLEARWATER — Services for Glenn “Buster” Wolfe, 95, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate with burial in the Clearwater Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Clearwater American Legion Post 267.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater.
He died Friday, July 5, 2019, at his home.
1924-2019
Glenn Harold “Buster” Wolfe was born April 4, 1924, to Archie (Mike) and Ruth (Jones) Wolfe. He grew up on the family farm with sisters Norma Jeane and Maedean, and brother Larry. He attended country school until eighth grade and quit to help on the family farm.
In May 1944, Wolfe was drafted into the U.S. Army and received basic training at Camp Roberts in California. In January 1945, he shipped out to Italy, where he served in the 10th Mountain Division. On May 1, he was injured by shrapnel from a mortar shell. Wolfe went to Fort Simmons Hospital in Denver, Colo., to recuperate for nine months before returning to the family farm in rural Clearwater. He received the Purple Heart, Good Conduct and Sharp Shooter Medals.
On June 8, 1947, he was united in marriage to Elsie Lange at Concordia Lutheran Church. They were blessed with eight children, Dale, Gary, Sue, Janet, Mike, Mary, Diane and Cindy. They farmed until 1964, when they moved to Clearwater and went to work at John Deere setting up machinery. He retired in March 1986. He also enjoyed hunting, reading and crossword puzzles.
Buster was a charter member of Clearwater American Legion Post 267 when it was established in 1948. He was presented with a 70-year continuous membership certificate this past year.
Survived by his spouse, Elsie, and children Gary (Janet) Wolfe of Clearwater, Sue Hochstein of Hartington, Janet Allemang of Clearwater, Mike (Sheila) Wolfe of Norfolk, Mary (Terry) Makelin of Freeman, S.D., Diane Price (Will Schaller) of Norfolk, Cindy (Allen) Spangler of Emmet; a daughter-in-law, Carol Wolfe of Neligh; 33 grandchildren; 60 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Maedean Peters of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by parents; a son, Dale; a grandson, Patrick; his sons-in-law, Jim Hochstein and Roy Price; a brother, Larry; a sister, Norma Jeane Wilcox; and four brothers and two sisters in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are asked of your choice or to the family for their discretion.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.