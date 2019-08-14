NIOBRARA — Services for Glenda Kemp, 79, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.
Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
She died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1939-2019
Glenda Luellen Kemp, daughter of George and Venus (Wiley) Braun, was born Nov. 8, 1939, at Niobrara. She attended rural grade schools and graduated from Niobrara High School in 1958.
On March 12, 1960, Glenda was united in marriage to Albert D. Kemp at Niobrara. They were blessed with four children: Laura, Mike, Rod and David.
Glenda grew up in Niobrara and then moved to Omaha after getting married. While living in Omaha, she babysat and worked at Campbell’s Soup Co.
Glenda and Albert moved back to Niobrara in 1971 and Glenda took over the Niobrara Café until they moved the town. She also worked at Green’s Café and cooked at the school, after working many years of road construction. Glenda worked at Country Café and Tatanka Golf Club until her retirement.
Glenda was a member of Niobrara Lutheran Church and Ladies Auxiliary. She also served on the Niobrara Housing Authority Board.
Glenda is survived by her dear friend, Keith Larson of Niobrara; a sister, Gatha Pease of Grand Junction, Colo.; a daughter, Laura Kmiecik of Norfolk; her sons, Mike Kemp (Brenda Sparks) of Hoskins, Rod (Leann) Kemp of Plainview and David Kemp (Amy Lee) of Norfolk; grandchildren Derrick Kemp, Tara Raney, Matthew, Chelsea, Joe Kmiecik, Haley, Amanda, Krista Halsey, Kendra Kmiecik, Chelsey Kmiecik, Kelsey Kmiecik, Colton Kemp, Colin Kemp and Tylee Kemp; stepgrandchildren Tim Sparks, Amber Sparks, Jacob Booth, Jordan Booth and Jessica Booth; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Albert; a son-in-law, Leo; a great-granddaughter, Amari; and a brother-in-law, Ralph.