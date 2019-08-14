You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Glenda Kemp

Glenda Kemp

NIOBRARA — Services for Glenda Kemp, 79, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

She died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1939-2019

Glenda Luellen Kemp, daughter of George and Venus (Wiley) Braun, was born Nov. 8, 1939, at Niobrara. She attended rural grade schools and graduated from Niobrara High School in 1958.

On March 12, 1960, Glenda was united in marriage to Albert D. Kemp at Niobrara. They were blessed with four children: Laura, Mike, Rod and David.

Glenda grew up in Niobrara and then moved to Omaha after getting married. While living in Omaha, she babysat and worked at Campbell’s Soup Co.

Glenda and Albert moved back to Niobrara in 1971 and Glenda took over the Niobrara Café until they moved the town. She also worked at Green’s Café and cooked at the school, after working many years of road construction. Glenda worked at Country Café and Tatanka Golf Club until her retirement.

Glenda was a member of Niobrara Lutheran Church and Ladies Auxiliary. She also served on the Niobrara Housing Authority Board.

Glenda is survived by her dear friend, Keith Larson of Niobrara; a sister, Gatha Pease of Grand Junction, Colo.; a daughter, Laura Kmiecik of Norfolk; her sons, Mike Kemp (Brenda Sparks) of Hoskins, Rod (Leann) Kemp of Plainview and David Kemp (Amy Lee) of Norfolk; grandchildren Derrick Kemp, Tara Raney, Matthew, Chelsea, Joe Kmiecik, Haley, Amanda, Krista Halsey, Kendra Kmiecik, Chelsey Kmiecik, Kelsey Kmiecik, Colton Kemp, Colin Kemp and Tylee Kemp; stepgrandchildren Tim Sparks, Amber Sparks, Jacob Booth, Jordan Booth and Jessica Booth; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Albert; a son-in-law, Leo; a great-granddaughter, Amari; and a brother-in-law, Ralph.

Tags

In other news

Devon Thelen

STANTON — Services for Devon Thelen, 24, of Stanton will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.

Jeff Everett

O’NEILL — Services for Jeff “Jeffie” Everett, 58, of Inman will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 7 p.m. prayer service lead by the Rev. Mike Durre.

Mildred Kruse

OSMOND — Services for Mildred Kruse, 84, of Osmond, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

Irene Jeffrey

WEST POINT — Services for Irene Jeffrey, 91, West Point, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point.

Betty Schiltmeyer

TILDEN — Services for Betty J. Schiltmeyer, 89, of Tilden are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Dwain Doerr

WAUSA — Services for Dwain Doerr, 54, of Creighton will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in church cemetery.

Glenda Kemp

Glenda Kemp

NIOBRARA — Services for Glenda Kemp, 79, Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at Niobrara Lutheran Church in Niobrara. The Rev. Martha Atkins will officiate with burial in Riverview Cemetery in Niobrara.

Angela Eddy

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Angela L. Eddy, 55, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Richard Brown

Richard Brown

WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Brown, 78, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Wayne. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Madison, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

Cancellations / Delays

Jimmy Johns