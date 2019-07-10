Gladys Bolton

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gladys A. Bolton, 92, formerly of Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
She died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Copper Springs Assisted Living in Boise, Idaho.
1926-2019
Gladys Anita Bolton, daughter of Henry J. Wieting and Selma (Roscher) Wieting, was born Nov. 9, 1926, at Emma, Mo. She attended Lutheran grade school in Emma and Bloomfield High School in Bloomfield.
Gladys was united in marriage to Paul Lee Bolton on April 25, 1948, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Three children were born to them: Gregory, Terry and David.
Gladys lived in Emma, Bloomfield and Boise throughout her lifetime. She worked as a switchboard operator, as an assistant at Bob Wieting’s Dry Cleaners and was a
homemaker.
Gladys was a member of First Trinity Lutheran in Church Bloomfield and also a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Boise. She was involved in choir and loved to bowl.
Gladys is survived by her three sons, Greg and Judy Bolton, Terry Bolton and Dave and Sheila Bolton, all living in Boise; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Patricia and Richard Hahn of Omaha and Charlene Jahn of Fall City.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Paul Bolton; her mother and father, Selma and Henry Wieting; her sister, Evelyn Nierman; and two brothers, Richard “Dick” Wieting and Robert “Bob” Wieting.