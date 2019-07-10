TILDEN — Services for Germaine Berry, 97, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
She died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Antelope Memorial Hospital.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1922-2019
Germaine Gwendolyn (Schmidt) Berry was born near Windhorst, Kan., on June 8, 1922, to Esther and Rudolph Schmidt. She grew up and attended school in Kansas, graduating from high school in 1940 at Burns, Kan.
Germaine graduated from Halstead Hospital School of Nursing in 1943 and began her career as a registered nurse.
In 1945, she married Lewis “Si” Berry. After living in Topeka, Kan., where their oldest daughter, Diane, was born in 1946, they moved to Orchard and began farming. After Si was discharged from the Army at the end of World War II, two more daughters were born, Karen in 1949 and Sheila in 1952.
Germaine worked as a registered nurse at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh until retiring in 1985. Germaine continued to volunteer at the hospital after she retired. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, serving as a Eucharist minister. Her hobbies included quilting, playing the piano, playing cards and bingo.
Germaine was also a member of the Highlanders Extension Club for many years. She belonged to other organizations, as well, including, the American Legion Auxiliary, a bridge club and pitch card clubs.
Germaine lived the last seven years of her life at The Willows assisted living facility in Neligh, where she continued to play bridge and bingo.
Germaine was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters; her spouse; and two daughters, Diane and Sheila.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.