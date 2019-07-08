WEST POINT — Services for Gerald Reiman, 77, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate. Private burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday at Minnick Funeral Home in West Point and will continue from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil and Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation will continue on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
He died Thursday, July 4, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
1941-2019
Gerald L. Reiman was born on Oct. 14, 1941, at West Point, to John and Verna (Batenhorst) Reiman. He attended Guardian Angels School and graduated in 1959. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and, after training, joined the Army Reserves until he was discharged in 1967 after eight years.
On June 21, 1969, he was united in marriage to Janet Gates at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Beemer. Jerry was engaged in farming northeast of Beemer until 2010, when they moved to West Point. After moving to West Point, Jerry held various part-time jobs to stay busy.
He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus Council 2272, and helped maintain St. Michael’s Cemetery. The grandchildren were his pride and joy, which meant several hours at their sporting events and school activities. The highlight of the summer was the annual camping trip with the grandchildren. They also traveled to numerous places across the country to visit family and friends.
Survivors include his children and their families, Brenda and James Bradfield of Beemer (family Josi and Rennie Failor, Lucas and Madison Bradfield and daughter Holland, and Sydney Bradfield); Pamela and Kyle Eisenhauer of Beemer (family Darrin and Jacie Eisenhauer, Justin Eisenhauer, and Chase Eisenhauer); Tami and Johnnie Hillis of Michigamme, Mich.; Deanne and Bruce Toelle of West Point (family Tate Toelle, Emily Toelle, Addison Toelle and Mason Toelle); Jeffrey Reiman of Fort Worth, Texas; his siblings, Jolene and John Wiesen of Fremont, Carol and Al Hagedorn of Omaha, Bernice and Dan Meister of West Point and Richard and Rita Reiman of Lincoln.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, John and Verna Reiman, and his spouse, Janet on March 19, 2018.